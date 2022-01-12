Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years.

Shares of VLT stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

