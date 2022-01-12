Bank of The West Invests $204,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 29.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,652 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

