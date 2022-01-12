Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $77.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 81.02 ($1.10), with a volume of 12944832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.79. The company has a market cap of £198.82 million and a P/E ratio of -8.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.67.

Avacta Group Company Profile (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

