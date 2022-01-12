Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.28

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 1666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several research firms have commented on CELU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celularity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

