Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.56

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 1439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 174,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 163,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

