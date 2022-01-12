Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Decreased by Analyst (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.69 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.