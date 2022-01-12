Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $493,000 Position in Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FICVU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,856,000.

OTCMKTS:FICVU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

