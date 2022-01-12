Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,005.07.

CMG opened at $1,581.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,720.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,773.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

