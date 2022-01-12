Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 172,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,210,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. Truist cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.61.

The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,553,661 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

