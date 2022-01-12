Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,173,000 after buying an additional 361,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 717,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 930,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 877,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 49,188 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $5.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.16%.

