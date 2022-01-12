The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RTN. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.17) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.70) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 137 ($1.86).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

RTN opened at GBX 99.10 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £758.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.90). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04.

In related news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($114,021.99).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.