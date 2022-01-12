Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON HUW opened at GBX 184 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £126.75 million and a PE ratio of -38.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Helios Underwriting has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 226 ($3.07).

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

In related news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($11,402.20). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 367,000 shares of company stock worth $56,525,000.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.