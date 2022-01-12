Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.80) to GBX 2,100 ($28.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.96) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,670 ($22.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,852.98. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,076 ($14.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,100 ($28.51). The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 51.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Tom Burnet purchased 13,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($24.49) per share, with a total value of £250,124.60 ($339,520.29).

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.