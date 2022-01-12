Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.