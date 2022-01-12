Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $249.50 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

