Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 566 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 45.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.89.

NYSE DG opened at $228.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.