Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568,602 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $89,442,000 after buying an additional 275,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 432.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Comcast by 33.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 13.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.