Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 124,995 Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHAC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

GHAC stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

