Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,469.42 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,341.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,309.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,761.67.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.