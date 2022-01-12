Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,531 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of Vroom worth $17,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,860,000 after buying an additional 3,927,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after buying an additional 889,998 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth $180,219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter worth $83,358,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 31.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,016,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,419,000 after buying an additional 476,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vroom alerts:

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

VRM opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.