Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 27,293 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after buying an additional 380,872 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

