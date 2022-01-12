Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.35). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of AUPH opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

