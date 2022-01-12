FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

AXTA stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

