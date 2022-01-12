F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,839 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.32.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,898 shares of company stock worth $9,308,684. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $242.66 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.23 and a 200-day moving average of $211.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

