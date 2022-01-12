Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 202.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

