Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on the stock.

TXP has been the topic of several other research reports. reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

LON:TXP opened at GBX 93.84 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market cap of £197.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.27. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 37.75 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 178 ($2.42).

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

