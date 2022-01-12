Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 345,587 shares.The stock last traded at $45.65 and had previously closed at $46.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 886,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

