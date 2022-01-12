The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Blackstone Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

BX opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $149.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.