Cadence Bancorporation to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE CADE opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

