TD Asset Management Inc. Has $16.71 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,970 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Marathon Oil worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

