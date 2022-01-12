Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

