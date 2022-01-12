$0.62 EPS Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 475.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $24,077,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCI opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.