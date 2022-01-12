State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,809 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.8% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

UHS opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average of $139.76.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

