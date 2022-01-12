JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

