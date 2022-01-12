First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 4,638 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 364.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Strs Ohio grew its position in Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

