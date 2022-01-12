Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

EXC opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

