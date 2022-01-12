M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 9,275 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Materion were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $96.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

