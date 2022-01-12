4,985 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 258,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,239 shares of company stock worth $4,624,624. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

