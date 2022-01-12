State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in State Street by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in State Street by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 71.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $102.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

