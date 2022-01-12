Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $105,000 Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of NAVI opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

