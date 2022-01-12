Swiss National Bank Buys 1,600 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WEX were worth $17,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEX by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after acquiring an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in WEX by 41.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 799,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,074,000 after acquiring an additional 233,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 888.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,910,000 after acquiring an additional 166,459 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 15.0% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WEX by 78.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $156.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.17.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist lowered their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

