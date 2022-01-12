WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading 2.9% Higher

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.48. 16,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,956,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80.

WeWork (NYSE:WE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $661.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $250,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sine acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

