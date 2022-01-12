Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.72

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 79620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.73.
The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Article: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.