Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.72

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 79620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

