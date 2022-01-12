PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PROG were worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRG opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

