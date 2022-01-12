Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $49.89 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sysco worth $49,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.