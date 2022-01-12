Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 2,948 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $24,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,947,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Repligen by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after acquiring an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $210.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.47.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

