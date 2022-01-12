Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,825 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.91% of Huron Consulting Group worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after buying an additional 43,627 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

