ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 999,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 716.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORIC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $570.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

