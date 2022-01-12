Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 148.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

