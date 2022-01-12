Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $323.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.21 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.10.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.